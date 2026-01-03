Updated 3 January 2026 at 17:31 IST
Stan Wawrinka Commences His 2026 Farewell Tour in Style With A Rallying Win Over Arthur Rinderknech At United Cup
Stan Wawrinka, on his 2026 farewell tour, beat Arthur Rinderknech in a 3-hour battle at the United Cup, aiming to re-enter the top 100 before retiring; Belinda Bencic also secured a win for Switzerland.
PERTH, Australia — Stan Wawrinka's 40-year-old legs didn't let him down over three-plus hours in his first singles match of a 2026 farewell tour on Saturday.
Three-time Grand Slam singles champion Wawrinka beat Arthur Rinderknech of France, who is ranked 29th to Wawrinka's 157th, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5). The match went 3 hours, 16 minutes.
Wawrinka announced in December that this year would be his last on the ATP tour.
“Today was a tough battle . . . it’s amazing to come here for the first time, to have so much support," Wawrinka said Saturday. “Twenty years on tour, you kind of always play in the same place and tournaments. So for me it’s amazing to have this opportunity this year to play in Perth.”
Ahead of his first match, Wawrinka said he hoped to improve on his current ranking and move back into the top 100 before he retires. His highest ranking was No. 3, achieved when he won the Australian Open in 2014.
“I’m happy with the decision (to retire) and feeling at peace with that,” Wawrinka said.
The United Cup is among a number of tournaments being played over the next two weeks Down Under ahead of the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on Jan. 18.
His teammate Belinda Bencic started off the tie Saturday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over France’s Leolia Jeanjean, giving the Swiss team a winning 2-0 lead.
