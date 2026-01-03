'Women's Tennis Stands On Its Own': World No. 2 Iga Swiatek Shuts Down 'Battle of The Sexes' Talk After Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios Match

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek opened up about the recent Battle of the Sexes match between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios. The world number 2 stated that the match was unnecessary, as it did not address any significant social issues or important topics.

During a press conference at the United Cup in Australia, the six-time Grand Slam champion and world No. 2 said she would not say that the match, played in Dubai on December 28, 2025, had anything similar aside from the name, which was originally played between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. In the original iteration of the event in 1973, Billie Jean defeated Bobby Riggs, boosting women's tennis to new heights.

Iga Swiatek On Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios Match

Iga Swiatek shared that she didn't watch the match and that women's tennis stands on their own in the present day. Additionally, she emphasised that there was no need to compare women's tennis with men's tennis and that there is no need for a competition between the two.

While talking during a press conference, Swiatek revealed, "I haven't watched [Sabalenka v Kyrgios] because I don't watch stuff like that. I think for sure it attracted a lot of attention. It was entertainment, but I wouldn't say that had anything to do with social change or any important topics."

She further continued, "I think the name was just the same as the one from the Billie Jean King match in '73. That's it. There were no more similarities because I feel like women's tennis stands on its own right now. We have so many great athletes and great stories to present; we don't necessarily need to compare to men's tennis. Honestly, there doesn't need to be any competition."

