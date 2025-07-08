Novak Djokovic To Emulate Roger Federer's Historic Feat At Wimbledon 2025? Virat Kohli's Massive Prediction For Serbian Superstar

Wimbledon 2025: Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli made a massive prediction on who will win the men's singles at the ongoing Wimbledon 2025.

During Novak Djokovic's Round of 16 clash against Alex de Minaur and Wimbledon 2025, on Monday, July 7th, Virat Kohli was present at the Centre Court to watch his Serbian star play.

Novak Djokovic Advances To Quarter-Final At Wimbledon 2025 After Beating Alex de Minaur

Novak Djokovic clinched a resilient 6-1, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 win over Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon 2025 and marched into the quarter-final of the prestigious tournament.

As of now, Djokovic has won seven Wimbledon titles in his illustrious career. Now, he is fighting for the eighth Wimbledon of his career and equaling Roger Federer's milestone. Federer is considered one of the most successful tennis players in the men's singles at Wimbledon. The Swiss star had won eight Wimbledon titles in his career.

Virat Kohli Wants Carlos Alcaraz And Novak Djokovic To Be In Wimbledon 2025 Final

While speaking to Star Sports on the sidelines of the Wimbledon 2025, Virat Kohli revealed that Novak Djokovic and him are good friends, and have exchanged messages sometimes.

Kohli wanted Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic to be in the men's singles final of the Wimbledon 2025, and the 38-year-old Serbian to win the prestigious Grand Slam for the eighth time.

The Indian batter added that if Djokovic manages to win the title it would be a 'tremendous' achievement in his career.

"I have been in touch with Novak for a while now. We have exchanged some messages... So I would say, I want Novak and Carlos to be in the Final. Probably Novak to win this one because that will be a tremendous thing for him at this stage of the career that he is probably in the comparison or the conversation of being the greatest of all time," Virat Kohli told Star Sports.

Virat Kohli also showered praise on Novak Djokovic for putting in hard work.

"Probably, right up there with anyone else if not the number one. Maximum number of Grand Slams, he deserves it. I feel with the amount of hard work he put in, I really wish that he plays Carlos in the Finals and he wins," he added.

On the other hand, Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz defeated Andrey Rublev 7-6, 3-6, 4-6, 4-6 in the Round of 16 and advanced into the quarter-final at the Wimbledon 2025.