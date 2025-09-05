Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Here's The Head-to-Head Record Of Tennis Greats Ahead Of Crucial US Open 2025 Semi-Final Clash

US Open 2025: Star Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will take on Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the crucial semi-final clash of the ongoing US Open 2025, on Saturday, September 6, at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The high-voltage fixture between Djokovic and Alcaraz is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST.

In his illustrious career, Novak Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam titles, which include 10 Australian Opens, three French Opens, seven Wimbledons, and four US Opens.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz has won five Grand Slams in his 22 years of age. Alcaraz has won two French Opens and Wimbledons. Meanwhile, the Spaniard has bagged just one US Open title in 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Head-to-Head

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz crossed each other's path eight times in the past, in which the Serbian has won five, and the young Spaniard has clinched just three matches.

The first time Djokovic and Alcaraz faced each other in 2022 in the semi-final clash of the French Open. In their first encounter, Alcaraz shocked the world after he defeated Djokovic.

In 2023, the two tennis greats faced each other four times. At first, in the French Open semi-final, it was the Serbian who sealed a win over Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz won his first Wimbledon title in 2023 after beating Djokovic in an extraordinary final. Later in the Cincinnati Open Final, the Serbian again took on the Spaniard, but this time it was Djokovic who had the last laugh in the summit clash.

In the ATP Finals 2023, the 38-year-old locked horns with the 22-year-old in the semi-final fixture of the tournament. In their final meeting in 2023, Djokovic sealed a win over Alcaraz.

For the second consecutive time in the Wimbledon Final, Carlos Alcaraz took on Novak Djokovic in 2024, and the Spaniard won the game after beating the Serbian.

In the Paris Olympics Final in 2024, Djokovic fulfilled his long-time dream of winning an Olympic Gold after beating Alcaraz.

The last time, Djokovic took on Alcaraz in the Australian Open 2025 quarterfinal, and it was the Serbian who won the game.

Carlos Alcaraz Won His Last Grand Slam In French Open 2025