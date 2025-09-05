Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Semifinal Match In India?

Two heavyweight titans will lock horns at the US Open as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have been pitted against each other in the quarterfinals.

The veteran Serbian would meet the Youngblood Spaniard in what is expected to be one of the most electrifying match-ups in the history of tennis.

The titanic clash at the US Open would be unmissable, where it would be the end of the road for either Djokovic or Alcaraz.

Both superstar athletes have a point to prove as they continue their hard-court campaign in the Grand Slam event.

Novak Djokovic Set To Lock Horns With Carlos Alcaraz In Titanic US Open Semifinal

Novak Djokovic has had a rugged outing at the US Open so far, as he constantly battled through three or four sets in the matches he has played.

Despite fitness concerns, the Serbian tennis player has sealed wins over Learner Tien, Zachary Svaja, Cameron Norrie, J.L. Struff and Taylor Fritz in the competition.

Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, has been in terrific form in the Grand Slam tournament so far.

The Spanish tennis player hasn't dropped a set in all of his outings against Reilly Opelka, Mattia Bellucci, Luciano Darderi, Arthur Rinderknech and Jiri Lehecka to race into the semifinal.

The Spaniard's stunning baseline play and aggressive playing tactics have kept him in the race to win his second US Open crown.

In terms of head-to-head numbers, Novak Djokovic leads with a 5-3 lead over Carlos Alcaraz in terms of wins. The Serb has sealed wins the last two times they have locked horns against each other.

Novak holds the edge on hard courts as he is undefeated against Carlos, handing him the edge ahead of their lip-smacking encounter.

The winner will face either Jannik Sinner or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the summit clash.

Check Out All The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match Take Place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match will take place on Saturday, September 06, 2025, from 12:30 AM IST onwards.

Where Will The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match Take Place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows – Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

How To Watch The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match live on the JioHostar app and website with a subscription.