Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Wimbledon 2025 Semi-final: When And Where to Watch on TV and Live Streaming

The Wimbledon 2025 semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner is easily the most highly-anticipated tennis clash of the grass court Grand Slam so far, with many going as far as predicting that the winner of this match will be the favourite to lift the men's singles title at the All England Club come Sunday (July 13).

Whoever wins the Djokovic vs Sinner semi-final will face the winner of the other semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz. However, it is the clash between Djokovic and Sinner that has garnered more attention so far.

It helps that Sinner has shown in the past that he can beat Djokovic - their last few games have all see Sinner emerge victorious, including a French Open 2025 semi-final that the Italian won in straight sets.

However, on the grass courts of the All England Club, it is Djokovic who has the advantage as he has beaten Sinner in their last 2 matches that have been played at Wimbledon.

It is sure to be a hotly-anticipated clash - and if you too are excited about this game, here you can find out how to watch the match.

When Is The Djokovic vs Sinner Wimbledon 2025 Match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner semi-final will take place on July 11, Friday at Centre Court. It is the second semi-final of the day, and is set to get underway at 7:40 PM IST.

However, the start time of the match can change depending on how long the first semi-final between Alcaraz and Fritz goes and when it comes to an end.

Wimbledon 2025 Djokovic vs Sinner Wimbledon 2025 Match - When and Where to Watch?

The live telecast of the match can be found on both television and online live streaming for fans in the Indian subcontinent.

If you are watching from the Indian subcontinent, the match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network. The scheduled start time is 7:40 PM IST but that can change.