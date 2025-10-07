Novak Djokovic vs Jaume Munar Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters Live In India?

Novak Djokovic will take on Jaume Munar in a Shanghai Masters Round of 16 clash on Tuesday. Last season's runner-up, Djokovic, didn't have the easiest outing and had to lose one set to launch a comeback victory over Yannik Hanfmann in the last round.

Djokovic started sluggishly as the 150th-ranked qualifier took the first set 4-6. He racked up 17 winners in the first set and looked to be on his way to creating a major upset. The 24-time Grand Slam winner fought with the heat and humidity and gradually got back his rhythm. He stood tall in the second set and forced a break point on his way to taking the set. His opponent didn't have any trickery left, and the Serbian comfortably cruised to a win.

Should he win the tie, this will be Djokovic's 11th quarterfinal appearance in as many matches.

Novak Djokovic vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters Round of 16 Live Streaming

When Will The Novak Djokovic vs Jaume Munar Shanghai Masters Round of 16 Match Take Place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jaume Munar Shanghai Masters Round of 16 Match will take place on Tuesday, October 7.

At What Time Will The Novak Djokovic vs Jaume Munar Shanghai Masters Round of 16 Match Take Place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jaume Munar Shanghai Masters Round of 16 Match will start at 4 PM IST.

Where Will The Novak Djokovic vs Jaume Munar Shanghai Masters Round of 16 Match Take Place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jaume Munar Shanghai Masters Round of 16 Match will take place at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai.

How To Watch The Novak Djokovic vs Jaume Munar Shanghai Masters Round of 16 Match Live Streaming?