WATCH | Novak Djokovic VOMITS on Court During Shanghai Masters

Shanghai Masters: Veteran and former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic was in discomfort during his Round of 16 match at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday. The playing conditions was not favourable for the players due to excess heat and humidity. Despite the extreme conditions, Djokovic prevailed over Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a gritty three-set win in Round of 32 match.

But it was not the Djokovic win that made news, instead, it was the Serbian vomiting on court that concerned fans. The champion player felt the heat during a change over where he went near his designated area and started to vomit. Despite his condition, he drew inspiration from the cheering fans to win the game. Here is the clip of Djokovic vomiting that is now going viral.

Meanwhile, Djokovic went on to criticise the conditions, calling it ‘brutal’.

'Biologically it's a bit more challenging'

“It's the same for every player out on the court, but it's brutal,” Djokovic said of the Shanghai conditions.

“It's brutal when you have over 80 per cent of humidity day after day, particularly for the guys when they're playing during the day with heat, with sun, it's even more brutal. For me, biologically it's a bit more challenging to deal with it. But I had to really weather the storm today. Yannick played an incredible match from the beginning,” he added.

Djokovic will now lock horns with Spain's Jaume Munar in a Round of 16 game.