Novak Djokovic vs Learner Tien Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open First Round Match Live In India?

Novak Djokovic will commence the quest for a record-setting 25th Grand Slam at the US Open. The Serbian will face off against rising American tennis star Learner Tien.

The Serbian tennis star would be the overwhelming favourite against the young American star due to his experience. But Learner Tien could pull off a massive upset in the tournament.

Novak Djokovic Commences 25th Grand Slam Title Quest At US Open Against Learner Tien

The US Open Tennis Championships will serve as an exciting place for some intense tennis action at Flushing Meadows. The first round features some of the top-ranked players in action, and everyone will be aiming for a Grand Slam title.

Novak Djokovic begins his campaign against 19-year-old Learner Tien in the first round of the US Open Tennis Championships. The US-based tennis player has been rapidly rising in the ATP rankings with his performance.

Tien went to the fourth round at the Australian Open and has secured wins over top stars like Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev. His fearlessness has made him an elite prospect in the game.

But Novak Djokovic has the experience in the game to pull off a deep run in the Grand Slam event at Flushing Meadows. His consistency and tactical game plan could very well come in use as he aims for a record-setting 25th title.

Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Novak Djokovic vs Learner Tien US Open Match Take Place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Learner Tien US Open Match will take place on Monday, August 25, 2025, from 04:30 AM IST onwards.

Where Will The Novak Djokovic vs Learner Tien US Open Match Take Place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Learner Tien US Open Match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows – Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

How To Watch The Novak Djokovic vs Learner Tien US Open Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Learner Tien US Open Match live on the JioHostar app and website with a subscription.