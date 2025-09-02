Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Quarter-Final Match Live In India?

The US Open tournament moves into a thrilling phase where the battle heats up and the stakes have heightened. A lip-smacking match is all set to go down in Flushing Meadows.

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam Champion, will lock horns against Taylor Fritz, America's top-ranked player, in what is expected to be a blockbuster quarterfinal match.

Novak Djokovic is coming through the US Open tennis tournament like a freight train. Despite being 38 and one of the oldest competitors in the US-based Grand Slam Event, the Serbian continues to grow stronger than ever.

Despite dropping a couple of sets in two matches, Novak Djokovic is coming in hot after taking down Learner Tien, Zachary Svajda, Cameron Norrie and Jan-Lennard Struff.

Djokovic's last win against the German tennis player was in straight sets, showcasing that the hunger and competitive spirit remain.

Taylor Fritz, the fourth-seeded tennis player and the last American in the men's competition, would be the sentimental favourite. After a strong Wimbledon run, Fritz has built momentum in the US Open with strong finishes.

The tennis player from San Diego defeated Emilio Nava, Lloyd Harris, Jerome Kym and Tomas Machac in the US Open Grand Slam to set himself a date with Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian holds an edge in terms of head-to-head numbers as he holds a dominant 10-0 record over the American in competitive action. Expect Djokovic to face a hostile crowd, while Fritz would aim to rewrite the narrative by securing his first-ever win over Novak.

When Will The Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz US Open Match Take Place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz US Open Match will take place on Wednesday, September 03, 2025, from 05:40 AM IST onwards.

Where Will The Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz US Open Match Take Place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz US Open Match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows – Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

How To Watch The Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz US Open Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz US Open Match live on the JioHostar app and website with a subscription.