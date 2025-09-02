US Open 2025: Fan Caught Red-Handed While Attempting To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag | WATCH Video

US Open 2025: An audacious fan at the Arthur Ashe Stadium was seen attempting to steal from Jannik Sinner's bag as he tried to open its zipper. The top-ranked tennis player from Italy was interacting with fans when the incident occurred.

It was an embarrassing moment for the fan as he was caught red-handed in the act. Jannik Sinner, the four-time Grand Slam champion, looked relatively perturbed, but he walked off towards the locker room.

Fan Caught Red-Handed During Attempt To Steal From Jannik Sinner's Bag

The moment happened right after Jannik Sinner's US Open Round of 16 clash against Kazakh player Alexander Bublik at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The top-seeded Italian tennis player had packed up his gear and was leaving the stadium. Before heading back, Sinner walked towards the fans seated in the front row to hand his towel to a fan. He then stood there for a fan who got a selfie with the tennis player.

That is when an impudent fan was seen leaning over and attempting to pull the zipper of Jannik Sinner's kit bag. His intentions looked like he was trying to steal something from the number-one-ranked tennis player.

A security guard, who stood guard beside Sinner, saw what was happening and immediately struck the fan's hand before he could do anything.

At that moment, Jannik Sinner swiftly turned around to see what was happening. The fan immediately got his hand away after being caught red-handed and looked ashamed of his actions. The Italian eventually walked away.

All-Italian Clash Set To Happen In The US Open Quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner has been in solid form as he has breezed past opponents. The top-ranked Italian dropped just one set in the third round, but he sealed smashing wins over Vit Kopriva, Alexei Popyrin, Denis Shapovalov and Alexander Bublik.

The top-ranked Italian tennis player routed the Russian-born Kazakh 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 to seal a spot in the quarterfinals in what turned out to be the second-shortest full match in the tournament.