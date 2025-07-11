Taylor Fritz Can Stun Red-Hot Carlos Alcaraz: What Does the American Need to Do? 

Wimbledon 2025: An exciting day for tennis awaits, as both the Men’s Wimbledon semi-final matches are taking place on the Centre Court. The first of the two matchups feature World No.2 and tournament-favourite Carlos Alcaraz locking horns against the underdog, World No.5 Taylor Fritz.

Mix it Up

Fritz’s game is dominated by his powerful groundstrokes, particularly his forehand, and his huge serve. Centering his game around these two fundamental traits has proven effective so far; however, to beat arguably the best player in the world, Fritz will need to be creative and implement something unique into his game. A strong serve and powerful forehand won’t fool Alcaraz; the American needs to mix things up and incorporate a few drop shots and slices into his game. Fritz cannot let Alcaraz dictate the tempo of each rally if he wants to win; he needs to get the Spaniard out of his comfort zone, and executing finesse shots effectively will do just that.

Dominating on Serve, The Next Step Is the Break

Fritz is known for his strong serve, and it has most definitely been on display, as the American has only been broken twice so far in Wimbledon 2025. This is a good sign going into Friday’s game; however, with Alcaraz being Fritz’s biggest challenge yet, he must maintain his strong service game. If Alcaraz manages multiple breaks, Fritz will pay the price. Alcaraz’s service game is also strong, but not as strong as Fritz’s. The Spaniard has been broken five times so far during the tournament. Fritz has already broken his opponents nineteen times at Wimbledon 2025, and he must maintain that composure on return against Alcaraz. He must not get overwhelmed, but instead find ways to challenge the Spaniard’s serve. While this part of the game is undeniably technical, it’s just as much a mental battle. Fritz needs to believe he can handle Alcaraz’s serve and seize his opportunities when they come.

Take Advantage of Alcaraz’s Slow Start

In some matches, it almost feels like Alcaraz gifts his opponents the first set. He rarely looks sharp immediately in matches; he often works his way into them and finds his rhythm later on. While it has proven to work, a slow start does carry some risk, and if Alcaraz has another one, Fritz must punish him. Taking advantage of this would allow Fritz to gain early momentum, which he can carry with him for the rest of the match. While Alcaraz will always eventually find his rhythm, Fritz mustn’t allow the Spaniard to start slow and get away with it. Alcaraz has been getting results over the line so far this tournament, but it is fair to say he isn’t playing his best tennis. Unlike his previous opponents, Fritz has the quality and firepower to punish Alcaraz for not being at his best.

Fritz’s Slam History

The 27-year-old is yet to win a Slam. The closest Fritz has ever been to achieving glory at one of the major tournaments was in the 2024 US Open, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in the final. Fritz has solidified his place as a consistent contender in the quarterfinals and semifinals of major tournaments, but he always seems to struggle to cross the finish line and become a champion.