Polish Star Iga Swiatek Thrashes Amanda Anisimova In Women's Singles Final To Clinch Maiden Wimbledon Title

Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Amanda Anisimova to win the women's singles final at the Wimbledon 2025

Wimbledon 2025: Star Polish player Iga Swiatek won her maiden Wimbledon title after a dominating straight set win over American tennis player Amanda Anisimova in the women's singles final at the Centre Court, on Saturday, July 12th.

Records Galore As Iga Swiatek Wins Maiden Wimbledon Title

With her breathtaking win over Amanda Anisimova, Iga Swiatek clinched her sixth career Grand Slam singles title and her first Wimbledon. Swiatek also became a Grand Slam winner on all surfaces.

The women's singles final between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova lasted for only 57 minutes, as the Polish star showed sheer dominance in the game.

Swiatek's triumph on Saturday, July 12th, is just the second 6-0, 6-0 Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era.

The 24-year-old also became the first Polish tennis player in the Open Era to become a Wimbledon singles champion. Her triumph over Anisimova also marked Swiatek's 100th career Grand Slam match win.

The Polish star 100 per cent winning rate in the final. As of now, Iga Swiatek has reached six women's singles Grand Slam finals and won all of them.