Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Carlos Alcaraz's Tenacity Ahead Of Wimbledon 2025 Final, Calls It 'Hallmark Of A True Champion'

Wimbledon 2025: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar attended the first semi-final match of Wimbledon 2025 between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at Centre Court on Friday, July 11th.

In the first semi-final match of the ongoing Wimbledon 2025, it was the Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz who clinched a dominating victory over Taylor Fritz. Alcaraz sealed a 4-6, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 triumph over the American tennis player.

Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise On Carlos Alcaraz Ahead Of Wimbledon 2025 Final

While speaking on Star Sports, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on Carlos Alcaraz, saying that his ‘energy is infectious’. He added that the Spaniard impressed him with his mental toughness and attitude.

The cricket legend added that he has a lot of respect for the tennis players as they go through a rigorous.

“...Among the current players, Carlos Alcaraz really impresses me—his energy is infectious. I love the spring in his legs, his attitude, and the mental toughness he showed at the French Open. That never-give-up mindset is the hallmark of a true champion. Not all tennis players become champions, but the preparation and rigour they go through—I have huge respect for that.” Sachin Tendulkar told Star Sports.