Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz In India?

Wimbledon 2025: Italian star Jannik Sinner will square off against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final match of the men's singles of the ongoing Wimbledon 2025, at the Centre Court, on Sunday, July 13th.

Alcaraz made his way into the Final after a comprehensive win over Taylor Fritz in the semi-final. Alcaraz defeated Fritz 4-6, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7. On the other hand, Jannik Sinner clinched a dominating straight set win against Novak Djokovic and advanced into the summit clash. Sinner clinched a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over Djokovic.

The last time Alcaraz faced Sinner in the French Open 2025 Final, the Spaniard clinched a breathtaking 6-4, 7-6, 4-6, 6-7, 6-7 triumph over the Italian in a five-hour and 29-minute clash.

As of now, Jannik Sinner has three Grand Slams, which include two Australian Open titles in 2024 and 2025, and the US Open in 2024.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz has bagged five Grand Slam titles. The Spaniard won two French Open titles in 2024 and 2025. Two Wimbledon titles in 2023 and 2024. His maiden Grand Slam title came in 2022 after winning the US Open.

Previously, in the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2024, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 7-6.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have faced each other in 12 matches. Out of which Alcaraz clinched eight games, and Sinner sealed only four encounters.

Wimbledon Men's Singles Final Live Streaming

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2025 men's final match be played?

The Wimbledon men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will take place on Sunday at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2025 men's final match be played?

The Wimbledon men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be played at Centre Court of the All England Club in London.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2025 men's final in India?

The Wimbledon men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be played at 8:30 PM IST.

