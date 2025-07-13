Wimbledon 2025: 'Better Version of Novak Djokovic' - John McEnroe Picks Winner of Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Final

The Wimbledon 2025 final clash between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz is set to be a showdown between two players who have emerged as the standard bearers for the new generation of tennis.

The two last clashed in the French Open 2025 final, which Alcaraz won despite being down multiple championship points at one stage. However, there is not a lot that separates the two in terms of their raw skill at this point in time.

To make matters even more interesting, Sinner made it to the final by beating 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets - something that many believe sees him as the slight favourite.

McEnroe Predicts ‘Extremely Interesting’ Final

Former tennis star John McEnroe believes that while Alcaraz can beat Sinner, there's an obvious caveat - that can only happen if Sinner does not bring his A game.

He added that, when Sinner is at the top of his game, no one can beat him except Alcaraz but that the Spaniard is also vulnerable if he does not bring his A game.

"When Sinner brings his A game, there’s no one that can beat him – other than Alcaraz. On the other hand, if Alcaraz doesn’t bring his A game, Sinner will win every time. So it’s going to be extremely interesting," McEnroe said on BBC Sport.

The American clearly sees Sinner as the slight favourite, despite how things played out at Roland Garros earlier this year, and even compared him to Novak Djokovic - only better.

"We were watching a better version of Novak Djokovic playing himself. Doing the exact same things that made Novak get to that pantheon of the sport." McEnroe said after Sinner beat Novak in the semis.

Sinner vs Alcaraz - Head to Head Record Analysed

However, a quick look at their past match-ups suggests that Alcaraz starts as the clear favourite - he has won 8 of the 12 matches the two have played against each other.

What's more, Alcaraz has won their last five match-ups on the trot and would feel confident of adding a 6th consecutive win against the Italian.