Rafael Nadal Rings Alarm Over Carlos Alcaraz's 'Mistakes' Ahead Of High-Stakes US Open Final Showdown

US Open 2025: The US Open will host the trifecta as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have sealed themselves a spot at the men's singles final. This is the third straight time that Alcaraz and Sinner will face off in the final of a major event.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have quickly taken over as the new classic rivalry that fans have been rooting for. The Arthur Ashe Stadium would play host to an electric showdown after the French Open and Wimbledon finals.

Ahead of the US Open showdown, Rafael Nadal has expressed his thoughts on both the finalists. While he has praise for Jannik Sinner's craft, Rafa expressed some concern over Carlos Alcaraz's skills.

Rafael Nadal Highlights Carlos Alcaraz's Flaws Before Much-Awaited US Open Final

Rafael Nadal heaps praise on Jannik Sinner's progress in his serve and forehand play, and his relentless rhythm helps him remain consistent and sail through in the competition.

For Carlos Alcaraz, Nadal highlighted him as unpredictable and said he could be one step ahead of Sinner. But he also makes mistakes, which could cost him big-time in the contest.

“Carlos is more magic; he’s more unpredictable, he can play at a level that probably sometimes Jannik cannot.

“But at the same time, he’s making more mistakes, too — he can play better, but he can play worse, and it’s about finding the balance. Carlos has all the shots, sometimes he’s making mistakes, but he’s going for the shots, and it’s more amazing to see because at the end it’s more unexpected and unpredictable,” Rafael Nadal said to The Athletic.

Sinner & Alcaraz To Lock Horns In Historic US Open Final

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have become the fastest-rising superstars in tennis and have officially taken over as the top two in the game. In the past two Grand Slam finals, both of them secured a win each.

Sinner had sealed a win in the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final, while Alcaraz had secured the triumph at the French Open summit clash in an all-time classic match-up.

