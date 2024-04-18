Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd at his doubles match against Australia’s Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson during the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane | Image: AP

In an intense Round of 32 match of the Barcelona Open at Pista Rafa Nadal, Australia's Alex de Minaur faces the formidable challenge of Spain's legendary Rafael Nadal at 7:30 pm. With a current ranking of 4, de Minaur aims to showcase his prowess against Nadal, a crowd favourite known for his exceptional skills. Tennis fans anticipate a thrilling encounter between these two talented players in this highly anticipated match.

Thus, here are the prerequisites related to how to watch the match live.

When will Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur Live Streaming Barcelona Open match take place?

The Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal match will take place on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Where will Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur Live Streaming Barcelona Open take place?

The Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal match will take place at Pista Rafa Nadal in Barcelona, Spain.

At what time does Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur Live Streaming Barcelona Open take place?

The match will kick-start at 7:30 PM IST. For other time zones here's the precise timing of the match:

USA: 10 AM ET

UK: 3 PM BST

Canada: 10 AM Eastern time

Australia: 12 AM AEST

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur Live telecast in India?

Tennis fans in India can catch the action of Rafael Nadal on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur Live Streaming in Barcelona Open in India?

Fans in India can watch Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal live streaming on the Sony Liv app and website.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur Live Streaming at the Barcelona Open in the USA?

Fans in the USA can catch Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur Live Stream on the Tennis Channel.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur Live Streaming at the Barcelona Open in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur Live Stream on SKY UK.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur Live Streaming at the Barcelona Open in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur Live Streaming on TSN.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur Live Streaming at the Barcelona Open in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal on beIN Sports Australia.