Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open First Round Match Live In India?

World number two Carlos Alcaraz commences his US Open campaign against local talent Reilly Opelka in the first round of the tournament. The Flushing Meadows would be graced with a titanic battle between two tennis players with distinctive styles of play.

Alcaraz and Opelka would have their first career meeting at the US Open Grand Slam, with the world number two emerging as the clear favourite in the competition.

It's Aggression vs Power When Carlos Alcaraz Locks Horns With Reilly Opelka At US Open

At the first round of the US Open, Reilly Opelka begins his redemption tour after coming off an injury. Standing at 6'11', his imposing presence could highlight the raw power he could display while in action.

While the tennis player from the US ranks outside the top 50, he has put up a dominant showcase and poses a genuine threat on the synthetic hard court surface.

But Reilly Opelka will meet a dominant competitor in the first round as he will face off against World Number Two Carlos Alcaraz. His aggressive shot-making and tactical brilliance add fuel to the matches he has been a part of.

Carlos Alcaraz is coming off a dominant win over top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the French Open. While the Spaniard emerged as the runner-up at Wimbledon, Alcaraz would push all buttons to exceed expectations in the US Open.

When Will The Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match Take Place?

The Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match will take place on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, from 05:40 AM IST onwards.

Where Will The Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match Take Place?

The Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows – Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

How To Watch The Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Match live on the JioHostar app and website with a subscription.