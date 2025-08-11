Roger Federer Announces Tennis Comeback, Set to Play Doubles Exhibition Match at Shanghai Masters 2025

Ever since his tennis retirement in 2022, fans have been longing to see some glimpse of Roger Federer back in action in exhibition games, as he promised he would play before his full-time retirement. Well, the wait is over at last as the Swiss maestro himself revealed.

Federer, who last played a competitive ATP tour tennis match alongside longtime arch-rival and friend Rafael Nadal in a doubles match in the Laver Cup 2022, will be playing an exhibition doubles match at the Shanghai Masters 2025.

"Hello, this is Roger, and I am really happy to be returning to Qizhong Stadium in Shanghai for the Rolex Shanghai Masters. Shanghai has always been a special place for me, with great fans, unforgettable memories, and a real love for the game," Federer said in a video.

More Details of Roger Federer's Comeback

Federer will be headlining the ‘Federer and Friends’ celebrity doubles exhibition match on October 10, which gives fans another chance to witness him in action.

The Swissman has been spotted in numerous tennis matches recently, and even made an appearance at Shanghai in 2024 when he was pictured alongside Carlos Alcaraz.

But he has mostly been spotted in the crowd instead of lacing up his boots for another exhibition match, something which fans have spent years looking forward to.

The good news for fans is that the long wait is over at last.

Federer's Career in Numbers

It's easy to understand why so many fans are clamouring for his return - the 20-time Grand Slam winner earned legions of fans for his classy demeanour both on and off the court.

Watching Federer play could best be described as witnessing poetry in motion, and his excellent behaviour off the field only heightened his legacy.