Roger Federer Elected Into The International Tennis Hall Of Fame In The Class Of 2026



On November 19, 2025, the International Tennis Hall of Fame announced that former tennis professional Roger Federer had been elected to the Tennis Hall of Fame in his 1st year of eligibility. The 20 Grand Slam Title winner was the only candidate to receive enough support in the player category for the Hall of Fame class of 2026. The Rhode Island-based Hall, however, did not reveal the voting results.

Roger Federer was notified of his election via a phone call, which included Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker. While reacting to his election, the former Swiss player shared, "It’s a tremendous honor to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and to stand alongside so many of the game’s great champions."

He further continued, "Throughout my career, I’ve always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me. It was very special to receive the news at Swiss Tennis, surrounded by the next generation of players — the place where my own journey first began. To be recognized in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling. I look forward to visiting Newport next August to celebrate this special moment with the tennis community."

Advertisement



Roger Federer Over The Years

Federer's first Grand Slam title was secured at Wimbledon in 2003. The player went on to break Pete Sampras' then record of winning 14 major titles for a male by winning Wimbledon 2009. Notably, Federer claimed his 20th Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open. His Grand Slam record was eventually surpassed by Nadal, who secured 22 titles before his retirement. Djokovic currently holds 24 Grand Slam titles and is still active at 38.