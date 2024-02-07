Updated January 30th, 2024 at 07:47 IST
'World's oldest No.1': Rohan Bopanna continues to defy the odds, makes history
After advancing to the Men's Doubles semifinal at the Australian Open, Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna created history.
Rohan Bopanna has become one of the biggest names when it comes to the sport of tennis in India. Alongside Matthew Ebden, he has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best tennis playing duos in history. Bopanna is currently in Melbourne and is taking part in the Australian Open. The Indian Tennis star, at 43, has made history at the AO 24.
3 Things you need to know
- Rohan Bopanna is competing in the Australian Open
- Sumit Nagal was also a part of AO 24 and went till the second round
- Bopanna has made history at the AO
Rohan Bopanna secures colossal feat at AUS Open
Indian Tennis star Rohan Bopanna has made history at the Australian Open after he made it into the semi-final of the Men's Doubles event. Alongside his partner Matthew Ebden, the duo defeated the Argentine duo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in straight-sets win that lasted an hour and 46 minutes here.
At 43, Rohan Bopanna has become the world's best men's doubles player. The Indian tennis player has become the oldest competitor in the history of the sport to secure the top rank. He will take over the top position from USA’s Austin Krajicek, who and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig lost in the second round. Ebden, on the other hand, is set to reach the world no 2.
Bopanna, who had achieved the highest rank was world No. 3 for the first time in 2013, is the fourth Indian after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza to take the world number one rank in doubles. Earlier, Rajeev Ram of the USA was the oldest player to be ranked world no. 1 when he had achieve the top ranking in October 2022 at the age of 38 for the first time in his career.
The second-seeded Indo-Australian pair will cross swords with unseeded Tomas Machac and Zhizhen Zhang in the semi-finals.
With PTI Inputs
January 24th, 2024
