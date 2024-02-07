Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

'World's oldest No.1': Rohan Bopanna continues to defy the odds, makes history

After advancing to the Men's Doubles semifinal at the Australian Open, Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna created history.

Pavitra Shome
Rohan Bopanna
Rohan Bopanna | Image:X.COM
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rohan Bopanna has become one of the biggest names when it comes to the sport of tennis in India. Alongside Matthew Ebden, he has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best tennis playing duos in history. Bopanna is currently in Melbourne and is taking part in the Australian Open. The Indian Tennis star, at 43, has made history at the AO 24. 

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Rohan Bopanna is competing in the Australian Open
  • Sumit Nagal was also a part of AO 24 and went till the second round
  • Bopanna has made history at the AO

Also Read: Sania Mirza shares sneak peek of her son's gift days after Shoaib Malik's wedding

Advertisement

Rohan Bopanna secures colossal feat at AUS Open

Indian Tennis star Rohan Bopanna has made history at the Australian Open after he made it into the semi-final of the Men's Doubles event. Alongside his partner Matthew Ebden, the duo defeated the Argentine duo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in straight-sets win that lasted an hour and 46 minutes here.

Advertisement

At 43, Rohan Bopanna has become the world's best men's doubles player. The Indian tennis player has become the oldest competitor in the history of the sport to secure the top rank. He will take over the top position from USA’s Austin Krajicek, who and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig lost in the second round. Ebden, on the other hand, is set to reach the world no 2.

Also Read: 'You had one job!': Djokovic had a heated reaction to his distracted team during Australian Open

Bopanna, who had achieved the highest rank was world No. 3 for the first time in 2013, is the fourth Indian after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza to take the world number one rank in doubles. Earlier, Rajeev Ram of the USA was the oldest player to be ranked world no. 1 when he had achieve the top ranking in October 2022 at the age of 38 for the first time in his career.

Advertisement

The second-seeded Indo-Australian pair will cross swords with unseeded Tomas Machac and Zhizhen Zhang in the semi-finals.

With PTI Inputs

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 09:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Is Monkey Fever? The Disease That Has Claimed 2 Lives In Karnataka

    Lifestyle Health12 minutes ago

  2. John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh Starrer Vedaa To Release On THIS Date

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences

    Videos15 minutes ago

  4. Paytm Struggles: These Fintech Apps Witness Big Surge in Downloads

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Taylor Swift Inflation: Know the Taylor influence

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement