Serena Williams' 26-Year Old Record Matched by Victoria Mboko After She Wins Toronto Masters Final vs Naomi Osaka

Victoria Mboko holds the trophy after her win over Naomi Osaka. | Image: AP

Canadian teenage tennis sensation Victoria Mboko beat Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final of the Canadian Open 2025, capping a dream run in her home tournament - and in the process equalling a Serena Williams record that was first set in the 1999 US Open.

The 18-year-old had made a number of big scalps en route to the summit clash, but began the final of the Toronto Masters tournament in shaky fashion as she lost the first set.

However, she recovered her composure thereafter and, willed on by a sell-out home crowd, rallied to beat Osaka and suddenly mark herself out before the 2025 US Open as a player to watch out for.

Mboko Matches Serena Williams

The reason her run to the title was so amazing is because she beat four Grand Slam winners in one single tournament, thus lifting her first-ever title on the WTA Tour.

She is the second-youngest player to beat four Slam winners in one tournament after Serena Williams, who did the same in the US Open 1999.

Oboko beat former Australian Open champion Sofia Kernin in her opening match, but arguably the moment of the tournament came in the Round of 16, where she stunned French Open 2025 champion Coco Gauff in straight sets.

The semi-final saw her add her third high-profile scalp as she beat 2022 Wimbledon title winner Elena Rybakina - before finishing off Osaka, a three-time Grand Slam winner, in the final.

One to Watch For The Future

It is also worth noting that Victoria Oboko twice overcame huge odds en route to her title win - in the semis vs Rybakina, she was facing a match point but overcame that to claim the win.

In the final vs Osaka, she lost the first set and had to reassert herself in the match to claim the title. This showcased her grit and tenacity along with her raw tennis capabilities.

Many women tennis stars have, in recent years, struggled to sustain any kind of dominance - with Serena Williams being the notable exception.