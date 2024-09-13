sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:18 IST, September 13th 2024

Spanish Tennis Great Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup in Berlin

Rafael Nadal withdrew Thursday from next week's Laver Cup in Berlin, leaving it unclear when the Spanish great will play again.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rafael Nadal
Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles second round match at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
