Spanish Tennis Great Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup in Berlin
Rafael Nadal withdrew Thursday from next week's Laver Cup in Berlin, leaving it unclear when the Spanish great will play again.
Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles second round match at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
