Venus Williams Poised to Break Record During Appearance At Australian Open Upon Receiving Wild Card

Venus Williams, of the United States, returns a shot with partner Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during a quarterfinal doubles match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP

Venus Williams is all set for a comeback in one of the major Grand Slam tennis events of the year, the Australian Open. The seven-time Grand Slam champion is poised to make history after receiving a wild card entry for the first Grand Slam event of the season.

The last time Venus Williams appeared in action at Melbourne Park was back in 2021. The 45-year-old aims to put up a spirited performance in the upcoming Grand Slam event and also firmly stand in the race for the title in 2026.

Venus Williams Set To Make History At Australian Open 2026

Former world number one Venus Williams is bound to make history with an appearance at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion will become the oldest woman to compete in the Australian Open singles draw, breaking the record of Kimiko Date.

The Japanese tennis star was 44 years old when she competed in the 2015 Australian Open and was defeated in the first round. 45-year-old Venus Williams will break the record by competing at Melbourne Park in 2026.

Advertisement

Venus Williams holds a record of 54 victories and 21 defeats at Melbourne Park. She was also a runner-up at the Australian Open in 2003 and 2017.

Also Read: Venus Williams Back At The Australian Open 5 Years After Her Last Appearance And 28 After Her First

Advertisement

“I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer. I’ve had so many incredible memories there, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career,” Venus Williams said.

Check Out The Athletes Who Received Wildcards for the Australian Open 2026 women’s singles Tournament.

Emerson Jones (Australia)

Zarina Diyas (Kazakhstan)

Elizabeth Mandlik (USA)

Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah (France)

Priscilla Hon (Australia)

Talia Gibson (Australia)

Taylah Preston (Australia)

Venus Williams (USA)

Venus Williams To Be In Action At Two WTA Events Before Australian Open

Ahead of the Australian Open 2026, Venus Williams will be in action at Auckland and Hobart as she has received wild cards to compete in two WTA tennis events.

Venus Williams will be in action at the ASB Classic from January 5-11, and then will be in action at the Hobart International. Both events are in the WTA 250 category.