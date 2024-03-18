Advertisement

Former World No.1 Andy Murray has stated that he wants to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics by following the standard procedure, rather than taking another player's spot. Murray won Olympic gold in men's singles twice, in 2012 and 2016. Murray told The Times that he would love to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics before retiring.

Andy Murray keen to qualify for the Olympics

Murray will be hoping for a solid performance at the next Wimbledon Championships before the Paris Olympics.

“I would love the chance to play in another Olympics, but also genuinely only if I felt like there was a chance of winning a medal,” said Murray.

He went on to declare that he wanted to attend the Olympics, but not by taking another player's place. Murray's chances of qualifying for the singles in Paris may be jeopardized if his ranking continues to drop.

“I’m also very conscious that because of how amazing my experiences at the Olympics have been, I would want to be there by right and not just take one of the other guys’ spots, because it is a brilliant opportunity.We have top doubles players and also Jack (Draper), Cam (Norrie) and Evo (Dan Evans) in singles as well,” Murray added.

Andy Murray on his retirement

Speaking on his retirement, Murray stated that he does not know when his career will end, stating that he has been entertaining speculation about his retirement since Wimbledon 2023. Murray was just eliminated from the 2024 Indian Wells tournament after losing to Andrey Rublev of Russia. Murray got eliminated in the round of 16 stage of the Dubai Tennis Championship as well, losing to fifth seed Ugo Humbert in straight sets.

“It’s been happening since Wimbledon last year in most weeks. It’s something that I’ve had to talk about and entertain. Obviously at some stage the end will come. It’s not an easy decision to know exactly when that will be or when it should be,” said Murray.

Murray is currently languishing at the No.61 spot in the ATP rankings and would be looking to get some wins under his belt in order to move up the ranking ladder.