'There Is No Age Anymore In Sport': Aryna Sabalenka Weighs In On Novak Djokovic's Lasting Dominance Despite Rise In Next Generation

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Pedro Martinez of Spain in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP

Novak Djokovic is the only player from the 'Big 3' to still be actively playing the sport and competing against the current best players in the world. Novak Djokovic is currently playing in the Australian Open and has qualified for the third round in the tournament.

The Serbarian player received a huge vote of confidence from women's world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka, who lauded Djokovic for still playing such good tennis and being impactful to the sport despite the emergence of new and young players. Additionally, Sabalenka revealed why he is still relevant in the sport despite the emergence of new players.

Aryna Sabalenka On Novak Djokovic's Lasting Impact

The world no.1 shared that it was an incredible thing that Djokovic was still playing such good tennis despite being 38-years-old. She also added that the longevity in the game mostly depends on physicality, mentality, and approach to tennis.

Sabalenka shared, "These guys are legends, GOATs, especially Novak. He’s been developing his game his whole career. Right now, he’s really relevant with the young boys, and he’s playing incredible tennis. I feel like it depends on your physicality and your mentality, and your approach to tennis. He’s very healthy, fit, focuses. At this age, he’s playing incredible tennis."

She further added, "I feel like there is no age anymore in sport. It depends how you approach everything and if you have a smart team around you. So I feel like your career can be extended for I don’t know how many years."

Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Australian Open Round 4

In the women's singles, Aryna Sabalenka squeezed past Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7) to secure her place in the next round of the Australian Open.