Tickets For US Open 2025 Final Featuring Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz Set New Record As Most Expensive In Tennis History, Check Details Here

US Open 2025: World number 1 Jannik Sinner will take on Spanish youngster Carlos Alcaraz in the final match of the women's singles at the ongoing US Open 2025, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, on Sunday, September 7.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

Sinner confirmed his place in the final of the US Open 2025 after beating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime by 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-final fixture.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz marched into the final after thumping Novak Djokovic in straight 4-6, 6-7, 2-6 sets.

According to media reports, the ticket price for the upcoming final match between Sinner and Alcaraz is the most expensive in the history of tennis.

Ticket Prices For Men's Singles Final At US Open 2025

The cheapest ticket price for the men's singles final is $429 (Rs. 37800 approx.). The average price of the tickets in the final is $4,058 (Rs. 357000 approx.).

Meanwhile, the most expensive ticket price of the match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz is $45,561 (Rs. 4017000 approx.).

Alcaraz and Sinner have played against each other 14 times. Out of which, the Spaniard won nine times, and the world number 1 sealed five wins.

Ticket Prices For Women's Singles Final At US Open 2025

On the other hand, the price of the women's singles final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova has also been set high this year.

The cheapest ticket for the women's singles final is $351 (Rs. 30900 approx.). The average price is $1,869 (Rs. 164700 approx.). The costliest price of the women's singles final match is $17,003 (Rs. 1499100 approx.).

The women's singles final at the US Open 2025 between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, September 7. The match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.