Top-Ranked American Showdown Confirmed In Dallas Open As Taylor Fritz & Ben Shelton To Headline Summit Clash

FRISCO, Texas — Top-seeded Taylor Fritz beat Marin Cilic in straight sets and No. 2 Ben Shelton rallied past defending champion Denis Shapovalov on Saturday night, setting up a Dallas Open final between the world's highest-ranked Americans.

Fritz had 22 aces in his 7-6(5), 7-6(3) victory, while Shelton sparked his game with a scintillating crosscourt forehand winner while facing three break points early in the second set and going on to a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(4) win.

The 28-year-old Fritz is ranked seventh in the world, two spots ahead of Shelton, who is coming off an Australian Open quarterfinal appearance that ended with a loss to Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

Advertisement

Fritz, a 10-time ATP Tour champion, and Shelton split their first two meetings. Shelton has three tour titles heading into Sunday's final.

“Are you guys telling me that's the final you want to see?” Shelton asked, prompting cheers from fans at the indoor football stadium that is also a practice field for the Dallas Cowboys at club headquarters. “I'm super-excited for that matchup.”

Advertisement

Shelton came back from a set down for the second consecutive match, after beating Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals.

The 23-year-old was down a set and facing three break points at 1-1 in the second when the crosscourt winner got him going. He later had two set points on the seventh-seeded Shapovalov's serve, and converted the second to force the deciding set.

Shelton won three of the last four points in the tiebreaker, clinching the victory with another forehand winner.

Fritz had three set points in the first tiebreaker and three match points in the second against the unseeded Cilic.

The 2024 U.S. Open finalist closed out the first with his third consecutive ace after Cilic saved two set points.

One of Cilic's eight double faults — Fritz didn't have any — gave Fritz an early opening in the second tiebreaker. Fritz won his first match point when the 2014 U.S. Open champion's service return went long.