Published 13:23 IST, September 21st 2024
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek withdraws from China Open for personal reasons
World top-ranked and defending champion Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from next week's China Open in Beijing, citing personal reasons.Swiatek and the WTA Tour announced her withdrawal on Friday.
- SportFit
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a shot to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia during their women’s bronze medal match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris | Image: AP
