Published 21:12 IST, August 26th 2024
US Open 2024: The year's last Grand Slam tennis tournament has started. Gauff is on the schedule
Play has started Monday at the U.S. Open , the year's last Grand Slam tennis tournament.Defending champions Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic are among the big names on the Day 1 schedule.
- SportFit
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Coco Gauff returns a ball from Oceane Dodin, of France, in their women's third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
