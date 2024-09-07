sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Tennis /
  • US Open Finalist Jannik Sinner Given Rest Time And Won't Compete In Davis Cup For Italy Next Week

Published 19:28 IST, September 7th 2024

US Open Finalist Jannik Sinner Given Rest Time And Won't Compete In Davis Cup For Italy Next Week

ROME (AP) — U.S. Open finalist Jannik Sinner needs time to rest after Sunday’s final against Taylor Fritz in New York and will not compete in the Davis Cup Finals group stage next week in Bologna.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
US Open Finalist Jannik Sinner Given Rest Time And Won't Compete In Davis Cup For Italy Next Week
undefined | Image: undefined
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:28 IST, September 7th 2024