Published 19:28 IST, September 7th 2024
US Open Finalist Jannik Sinner Given Rest Time And Won't Compete In Davis Cup For Italy Next Week
ROME (AP) — U.S. Open finalist Jannik Sinner needs time to rest after Sunday’s final against Taylor Fritz in New York and will not compete in the Davis Cup Finals group stage next week in Bologna.
