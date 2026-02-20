WATCH| Bees Attack Sparks Panic On Court, Halts Play As Players Flee At W100k Bengaluru

Unusual drama unfolded at the W100k Bengaluru tournament in India, and the match between Talia Gibson and Sahal Yamalapalli on February 19, 2026. In a startling event at the SM Krishna Stadium, the tennis match turned into chaos when a swarm of bees attacked the court, causing the players to flee immediately, leaving the match mid-way.

When the first two points were played, everything appeared to be going smoothly; however, both players suddenly dropped their rackets and rushed out of the court along with the ball boys and the umpire.

Talia Gibson And Sahal Yamalapalli Halt Play Due To Bee Invasion

The swarm of bees was first spotted by a vigilant ball boy, who brought the matter to the umpire and the players' attention. Within a few moments, the swarm of bees could be seen taking over the court just as the players and the umpire left.

The match was halted for 30 minutes while the security and staff members tried to ensure that the court was safe for everyone to resume playing. In the viral video, both Talia Gibson and Sahal Yamalapalli could be seen leaving the court mid-match to ensure their safety.

Notably, the SM Krishna Stadium in Bangalore is located inside Cubbon Park, home to over 8,000 trees, which could likely be an explanation for the unexpected bee attack. This incident came to light just a day after a tragic report of a cricket umpire passing away due to a bee attack in Unnao.

