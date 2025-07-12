Wimbledon 2025: Iga Swiatek Maintains Immaculate Record in Major Finals After Defeating Amanda Anisimova In Women’s Singles Final

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates winning the women's singles final match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. on the balcony of Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London | Image: AP

Poland's Iga Swiatek finally gets her hands on a grass-court Grand Slam title after she thrashed Amanda Anisimova to win the Wimbledon 2025 women's singles final. The win at the All England Centre Court has kept Iga's undefeated streak alive. It was a double whammy for the American as she looked frustrated and out of gas after Swiatek clinched the lead.

Iga Swiatek Maintains Undefeated Record In Title Matches

In what would rank as one of the most lopsided finals ever, Poland's Iga Swiatek etched history by capturing her maiden Wimbledon ladies' singles title. The Pole picked a commanding 6-0, 6-0 lead over the United States' Amanda Anisimova at the Centre Court in the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Having last lifted a trophy at the 2024 Roland Garros, Swiatek ended a year-long title drought. The Pole has kept one of her prime records intact after thrashing Anisimova in Wimbledon 2025.

Iga Swiatek has extended her undefeated record in major title matches. She is now 6-0 after earning the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish.

It was the Pole's 100th Grand Slam match, and she sealed the deal with a 57-minute masterclass after thrashing Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon 2025 women's singles summit clash.

Swiatek Also Broke A 117-Year Old Record!

Throughout the 57-minute play, Iga Swiatek looked utterly dominant in the game, with Anisimova making major errors throughout the action. This is Swiatek's sixth title after winning four clay-court crowns in the French Open and a hard-court title from the U.S. Open. The Pole's utter dominance in the grass court has helped her make history after she broke a 117-year-old record.