Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic Crushes Local Hero Dan Evans to Progress to Third Round

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic may have had to rely on ‘magic pills’ for a mysterious stomach bug to get through the first round of the Wimbledon 2025 tennis Grand Slam, but there were no such issues in his second round match at the All England Club as he crushed local favourite Dan Evans to saunter into the third round on Thursday (July 3).

Djokovic did not need to break a sweat as the match got progressively easier for him - he beat Evans 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 to book his spot in the next round of the grass court tennis Grand Slam.

Djokovic will next face compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic, with the two set to clash on Friday itself.

Djokovic Executes ‘Perfectly’

The home crowd would have been expecting a better Wimbledon farewell for local hero Evans, who in all likelihood has played in his home Slam for the final time.

He is ranked 154th in the world as of this writing and needed a wild card to even enter the tournament, but his journey ended in the second round.

After the match, Djokovic paid tribute to his foe but added that he felt he ‘executed perfectly’ on the day.

"He's a good quality player who possesses a lot of great talent, a great touch and, with the ball staying low with the slice, it can cause trouble if you're not at the top of your game. But I think was. I executed perfectly. Sometimes you have these days where everything flows," Djokovic said after the match.

Super Serb Barely Breaks a Sweat

It became quite clear early on that Djokovic was in for a day of dominance, even though Evans did fight for all it was worth.

When the Brit was finally broken at 4-3, it was the 10th break point he faced and it showed that he did have the resolve to stand up against Djokovic.

However, once the first break was done it was academic as Djokovic - he won 13 of the next 15 games to secure the win.