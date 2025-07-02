India's Yuki Bhambri in action during his match against Denmark's Mikael Torpegaard during Davis Cup 2022 World Group Playoff tie, at Gymkhana Club, in New Delhi | Image: ANI

Wimbledon 2025: The Indo-American duo of Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway has advanced in round two of the prestigious Wimbledon 2025 Championships. The biggest Grand Slam of the year witnessed not just one, but two Indians advance in round two of the event. Rithvik Bollipalli has also moved a step ahead in the competition after clinching a win with his doubles partner Nicolás Barrientos.

But Rohan Bopanna, the man who has defied age with his spectacular performance over the years, suffered a massive defeat. He has crashed out of the competition.

Yuki Bhambri Secures Clinical Win At Wimbledon 2025 Alongside Robert Galloway

The Wimbledon 2025 Championships feature multiple Indians in the men's doubles event at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. From Yuki Bhambri, the legendary Rohan Bopanna, Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and N. Sriram Balaji, represent India at the prestigious grass court event. Two Indian tennis stars have officially moved ahead, while one of them has crashed out of the competition.

Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway have moved a step ahead in round two of the men's doubles event at the Wimbledon 2025 Championships. The Indo-American duo were up against Monaco's Romain Arneodo and France's Manuel Guinard in round one, where they won by 7-6(8) 6-4.

The duo clinched a straight-set win in a match, which lasted for an hour and 49 minutes on Wednesday.

However, the Rohan Bopanna and Sander Gille duo have crashed out of the competition. The Indo-Belgian duo suffered a 6-3, 6-4 defeat at the hands of Germany's Tim Pütz & Kevin Krawietz.

Bollipalli & Barrientos Also Secured Second Round Spots At Wimbledon

India's Rithvik Bollipalli and Colombia's Nicolás Barrientos have also secured a spot in round two after defeating France's Alexandre Müller and Belgium's David Goffin. The Indo-Colombian duo secured a two-set win after dropping the first game to their opponents. Bollipalli & Barrientos clinched a 6-4, 4-6, 6(11)-7 win over Müller and Goffin to continue their run at Wimbledon.

