Wimbledon 2025: WWE Champion John Cena Greeted With 'You Can't See Me' Joke by Grand Slam's Social Media Account

The Wimbledon tennis Grand Slam is an event that often sees a number of celebrities from around the world come to the All England Club to enjoy the tennis action, and Wimbledon 2025 has been no different in that regard as a number of renowned people from outside the world of tennis have dropped by to be a part of the action. The latest celebrity to be spotted at Centre Court was WWE undisputed champion John Cena.

Cena was spotted along with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh and it is worth noting the couple were in the city of London for a special screening of his new film ‘Heads of State’.

However, the most amusing aspect of Cena being spotted on the TV cameras was the re-emergence of an old joke that has long been associated with Cena.

Wimbledon Says ‘Great to See' John Cena!

The Grand Slam's official X account posted a snippet of Cena and his wife enjoying the action on Centre Court with the caption ‘It’s great to see you at Wimbledon, John Cena'.

This is, of course, a reference to the fact that people often joke about not being able to see Cena in social media posts - a viral trend that borrows from his theme music and signature taunts.

Cena, for his part, seemed to be totally engrossed in the on court action that was being dished out.

Where Does The Joke Come From?

The origin of the joke comes from a taunt Cena performed in the wrestling ring, where he waved his hand in front of his face and shouted ‘you can’t see me'.

This phrase eventually made it into his entrance music, a theme he uses till this day and which saw him rapping a verse as well as the song's hook.