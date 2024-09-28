Published 09:55 IST, September 28th 2024
Wimbledon's plans for expansion approved by London authorities despite residents' concerns
A proposal by Wimbledon organizers to expand the site of the Grand Slam tournament with 39 new tennis courts has been given the green light by local authorities.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
An aerial view of All England Tennis Club on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:55 IST, September 28th 2024