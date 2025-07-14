World No. 1 Jannik Sinner On Cloud Nine After Winning His Maiden Wimbledon Title: 'Am I Still Dreaming?'

Wimbledon 2025: World number 1 Jannik Sinner won his maiden Wimbledon title after beating Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final at the Centre Court on Sunday, July 13th.

Sinner clinched a dominating 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Alcaraz in the final clash. The men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner lasted for three hours and four minutes.

Jannik Sinner Takes Sweet Revenge Over Carlos Alcaraz At Wimbledon Final

In the first, Alcaraz started with a 4-6 win. The Spaniard looked confident and had a dominating start in the match.

However, the Italian made a solid comeback from the second set, as he didn't give his opponent a chance to get an upper hand in the game. After conceding the first set, Sinner clinched the second, third, and fourth sets in a row to get his hands on the silverware.

With the win, Jannik Sinner took his perfect revenge on Carlos Alcaraz for the heartbreak in the French Open 2025. At Roland-Garros, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Sinner in the men's singles final in a five-hour and 29-minute clash.

Hours after the win, Jannik Sinner took to his official social media handle and posted a picture of himself with his team along with the prestigious Wimbledon title.

While sharing the picture, Jannik Sinner wrote, “Am I still dreaming?”

Records galore as Sinner claimed the Wimbledon title, at the Centre Court, on Sunday, July 13th. With the triumph, Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to win the men's singles title in the history of Wimbledon.

Jannik Sinner Wins Four Grand Slam Titles

As of now, Jannik Sinner has won four Grand Slams, which include two Australian Opens in 2024 and 2025. Apart from that, he clinched Wimbledon in 2025 and the US Open in 2024.