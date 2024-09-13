sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:16 IST, September 13th 2024

WTA players in Guadalajara avoid the traffic with tournament-provided helicopter rides

For the tennis players who come to the WTA 500 tournament, the Centro Panamericano de Tenis, located in Zapopan, a Guadalajara suburb, tournament organizers offer players helicopter rides from the hotel to the venue to avoid high traffic zone.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Katarzyna Piter
Poland's Katarzyna Piter steps off a helicopter for her match at the Guadalajara Open tennis tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico | Image: AP
