Updated 2 September 2025 at 21:53 IST
Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Tim Putz/Kevin Krawietz Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open In India?
India’s Yuki Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus of New Zealand will face Germany's Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz in a US Open Round of 16 match. Get all telecast details here.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
India’s Yuki Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus of New Zealand will face the German pairing of Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz in the pre-quarterfinal of the US Open. The match will start at 2:30 AM IST on September 3.
The 14th seed got the better of Colombia’s Gonzalo Escobar and Mexico’s Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela 6-1, 7-5 in the round of 32. Yuki/Venus started on a strong note and broke their opponents twice in the first game to open up a 3-0 lead and went on to seal the game easily.
In the second game, the opponent tried to show some restraint, but Yuki/Venus maintained their composure and took the game 7-5 to set up a RO16 clash. The INDO-New Zealand pairing awaits a tough challenge as Yiuki has never got past the RO16 stage in a grand slam in his career.
Also Read: Novak Djokovic Continues His Dominance In The Flushing Meadows, Scripts History As He Sets Date With Taylor Fritz In US Open Quarterfinal
Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Tim Putz/Kevin Krawietz US Open Pre Quarterfinal Live Streaming
When Will The Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Tim Putz/Kevin Krawietz US Open Pre Quarterfinal Match Take Place?
The Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Tim Putz/Kevin Krawietz US Open pre-quarterfinal match will take place on September 3, from 2:30 AM IST onwards.
Where Will The Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Tim Putz/Kevin Krawietz US Open Pre Quarterfinal Match Take Place?
The Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Tim Putz/Kevin Krawietz US Open pre-quarterfinal match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows – Corona Park in Queens, New York City.
How To Watch The Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Tim Putz/Kevin Krawietz US Open Pre-Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast In India?
The Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Tim Putz/Kevin Krawietz US Open pre-quarterfinal match will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network.
How To Watch The Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Tim Putz/Kevin Krawietz US Open Pre-Quarterfinal Match Live Streaming In India?
The Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Tim Putz/Kevin Krawietz US Open pre-quarterfinal match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 21:53 IST