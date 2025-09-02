Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs Tim Putz/Kevin Krawietz Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open In India?

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus of New Zealand will face the German pairing of Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz in the pre-quarterfinal of the US Open. The match will start at 2:30 AM IST on September 3.

The 14th seed got the better of Colombia’s Gonzalo Escobar and Mexico’s Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela 6-1, 7-5 in the round of 32. Yuki/Venus started on a strong note and broke their opponents twice in the first game to open up a 3-0 lead and went on to seal the game easily.

In the second game, the opponent tried to show some restraint, but Yuki/Venus maintained their composure and took the game 7-5 to set up a RO16 clash. The INDO-New Zealand pairing awaits a tough challenge as Yiuki has never got past the RO16 stage in a grand slam in his career.

The match will take place on September 3, from 2:30 AM IST onwards.

The match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows – Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

The match will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

