Published 21:06 IST, September 17th 2024

The Masters Adds Two Hours Of Weekend Coverage On Paramount

The addition of Bank of America does not affect the commercial load. The Masters said the broadcast will continue with only four minutes of commercials each hour.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
red Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, shakes hands with Winner Scottie Scheffler
red Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, shakes hands with Winner Scottie Scheffler
