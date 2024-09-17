Published 21:06 IST, September 17th 2024
The Masters Adds Two Hours Of Weekend Coverage On Paramount
The addition of Bank of America does not affect the commercial load. The Masters said the broadcast will continue with only four minutes of commercials each hour.
red Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, shakes hands with Winner Scottie Scheffler | Image: Associated Press
