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  • 'The Sky's the Limit', Says Mexico's Lira After Win In World Cup Opener

'The Sky's the Limit', Says Mexico's Lira After Win In World Cup Opener

Mexico midfielder Erik Lira expressed optimism after their 2-0 World Cup opening win against South Africa, emphasizing their emotional resilience and determination to secure more points against South Korea in their next match.

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'The Sky's the Limit', Says Mexico's Lira After Win In World Cup Opener
'The Sky's the Limit', Says Mexico's Lira After Win In World Cup Opener | Image: Reuters

Mexico City: Mexico midfielder Erik Lira said the "sky is the limit" for the ​hosts after they overcame the emotion of opening ‌the World Cup with a 2-0 win over South Africa at the Azteca Stadium on Thursday.

Mexico prevailed with goals from Julian Quinones and ​Raul Jimenez in a match they finished ​with 10 men after captain Cesar Montes was ⁠sent off, though they were rarely troubled.

It was their ​first victory in the tournament's opening match after seven ​previous failures.

"This was an emotionally difficult match because we don't experience something like this many times in life," Lira, who provided ​an assist, told reporters.

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"It was a complicated moment, but ​we all worked on the mental side so it wouldn't affect ‌us ⁠and so we could do our job as well as possible."

The match, which featured three dismissals, set a record for the most red cards in an opening ​game at ​a World Cup.

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"It ⁠was important to get the three points and luckily we managed to do ​that," Lira said. "Now we have to make ​sure everyone ⁠is at 100% to prepare for the second match and get the three points again.

"The sky is the ⁠limit. ​We're not going to settle for ​anything." Mexico next face South Korea in Group A on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Mexico vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?
 

Published By:
 Melvin Narayan
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