Tiger Woods, Ace Golfer, Acknowledges Need to Focus on Health After DUI Arrest: 'Stepping Away...'

15-time major champion Golf icon Tiger Woods has released an official statement that he is stepping away from competitive golf to seek treatment and focus on his health following his arrest last week.

The statement comes after Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) following a car crash not too far away from his residence on Florida's Jupiter Island, as per Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek last week.

‘Stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment’

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery. I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time," Tiger Woods wrote on X.

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The PGA Tour also followed with a statement saying that Woods will continue to have our full support as he takes this important step. "Tiger Woods is one of the most influential figures the sports world has ever known," PGA TOUR CEO

Brian Rolapp said in a statement, “Over the last year, I have come to deeply appreciate Tiger not only for his impact on the game, but for his friendship and the perspective he has shared with me as I joined the golf industry. My thoughts are with him and his family as he takes this step, for which he has my full respect and support.”

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In February 2021, Woods faced leg injuries in a car crash outside Los Angeles when his car rolled several times, leaving him trapped inside. He had to undergo surgery for "open fractures" to his lower right leg and had a rod placed in his tibia. During an emergency surgery, screws and pins were inserted in his foot and ankle. Woods faced three weeks of hospitalisation following the surgery.