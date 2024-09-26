sb.scorecardresearch
  • Top Indian and international golfers set to tee off at Hero Women’s Indian Open

Published 17:47 IST, September 26th 2024

Top Indian and international golfers set to tee off at Hero Women’s Indian Open

A star-studded line-up of top Indian and international golfers, including seven winners from the current Ladies European Tour (LET) season, is set to compete in the Hero Women’s Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club here next month.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Top Indian and international golfers set to tee off at Hero Women’s Indian Open
