Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Presents Landmark National Sports Governance Bill 2025 In Parliament On Wednesday

The Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has introduced the much-awaited Sports Governance Bill, 2025 in the parliament on Wednesday. As per ANI, according to the bill, the National Olympic Committee, National Paralympic Committee, a National Sports Federation for each designated sport, and a Regional Sports Federation for each designated sport will be established as the national sports governing bodies for their respective recognised sports organisations.

Major sports bodies, including BCCI will be covered under the National Sports Bill as per sports ministry sources. BCCI will be classified as a National Sports federation under the National Sports Bill. BCCI has been an autonomous body, and this is the first time it will be covered under the sports bill.

The bill has the provision of having a single National Olympic Committee and one National Paralympic Committee. The National Olympic Committee should have an affiliation with the International Olympic Committee and should work in tandem with the International Paralympic Committee as things stand.

How The New Governance Bill Will Affect Sports

A National Sports Board will also be formed under the National Sports Bill 2025, and the central government will nominate its members who boast knowledge of special knowledge or practical experience in the fields of public administration, sports governance, sports law and other fields. A National Sports Tribunal will be formed to which will address all the sports-related disputes. The National Sports Board will have the authority top grant status of national sports body to any sports organisations.