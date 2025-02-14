UP Sports Minister Graces Ceremony As Khel Mahakumbh Comes To An End After Eight Days Of Comeptition

The prestigious Khel Mahakumbh and Khel Samvad Sangam, organized by Kreeda Bharati and TYC, concluded today on a grand note after eight days of intense competition and inspiring discussions. Held from February 6 to 13 in Sector 10, Mela Area, Prayagraj, the event brought together athletes from across India, celebrating indigenous sports and fostering unity and excellence.

The grand sporting festival witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities, including Anurag Thakur, Bhaichung Bhutia, Mary Kom, Dipa Karmakar, Deepa Malik, Sangram Singh, and renowned mountaineer Narendra Yadav, who shared their insights and experiences to inspire young athletes.

On the concluding day, Shri Girish Chandra Yadav, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Uttar Pradesh, attended the closing ceremony, reaffirming the UP government’s unwavering commitment to sports development. Addressing the gathering of athletes, coaches, and volunteers, he emphasized the state’s proactive steps in boosting sports infrastructure and athlete welfare.

“The Uttar Pradesh government is dedicated to enhancing sports facilities, providing world-class infrastructure, and ensuring essential nutrition for athletes. Projects including multipurpose halls, synthetic tracks, swimming pools, and basketball courts are already underway. Additionally, land is being allocated in every Gram Panchayat to nurture young talent in rural regions,” Shri Yadav stated.

The festival featured thrilling competitions in traditional Indian sports like Kalaripayattu, Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Wrestling, Kushti, Archery, Mallakhamb, and Yoga, drawing enthusiastic participation and massive spectator engagement. Beyond competition, the event served as an intellectual hub, where eminent figures discussed strategies to elevate India’s global sports presence and nurture emerging talent.

Appreciating the efforts of Kreeda Bharati and TYC, Shri Yadav remarked, “Khel Mahakumbh has provided a vital platform for athletes, helping identify and support India’s immense sporting talent. Initiatives like these are crucial for inspiring the next generation.”

Steps Being Taken FOr Athlete Welfare By Government

He further announced significant steps toward athlete welfare, stating, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Yogi Adityanath ji, the UP government has ensured job security for retired athletes. Many former sports stars have already been offered government jobs, and we guarantee that every World Champion, Olympic athlete, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Paralympic medalist will be awarded Class 2 government jobs to secure their future.”

The event was more than just about medals—it was about instilling invaluable life lessons. Every participant left with renewed motivation, enriched by the wisdom shared during the sessions, reinforcing their commitment to their sporting careers.

Expressing gratitude to all stakeholders, Shri Awanish Kumar Singh, State President, Kreeda Bharati UP (MLC), said, “Countless hours of hard work and dedication went into making this event a success. Despite challenges, our unwavering belief ensured that Khel Mahakumbh achieved the grandeur it deserves. I sincerely thank the UP government and Shri Girish Chandra Yadav for their steadfast support in motivating young athletes.”