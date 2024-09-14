sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:44 IST, September 14th 2024

US beat Slovakia to join Germany, Spain and Australia in Davis Cup Finals last eight

The U.S. also won the doubles: Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram, who lost the men's doubles final at the Paris Olympics last month, rallied to beat Klein and Norbert Gombos 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 10-1, winning 15 of the last 16 points.

