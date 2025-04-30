'Easy To Talk': Vikas Kohli Gives Fiery Response To Sanjay Manjrekar Following Criticism Over Virat Kohli's Strike Rate

There has been a lot of talk around Virat Kohli's strike rate over the past few seasons of the Indian Premier League. As the T20 game and the IPL moves rapidly towards more runs coming in from boundaries and sixes. In the modern form of the T20 game batters are expected to have strike rates over 180 with there being several calls that in the 2025 season of the IPL, one of the teams will be able to make more than 300 runs in an innings. Amidst all of this Virat Kohli continues to get the majority of his runs from singles and doubles and continues to outscore youngsters while playing with a strike rate of 138.87.

Virat Kohli's Brother Shows Sanjay Manjrekar The Mirror

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar recently criticized Virat Kohli and his strike rate despite the Indian batter winning games for RCB and also being in contention for the Orange Cap. Sanjay Manjrekar released a list of his top 10 batters for IPL 2025 in which he omitted Virat Kohli despite Kohli being second in the Orange Cap rankings.

Following this, Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli slammed Sanjay Manjrekar and showed him the mirror. Vikas Kohli took to social media to speak out against Manjrekar. In the post, Vikas Kohli wrote, "“Mr Sanjay Manjrekar; Career ODI strike rate: 64.31. Easy to talk about 200 plus strike rates.”

Virat Kohli Continues To Impress With RCB Despite Retiring From T20Is

After India's win of the T20 World Cup in 2024, Virat Kohli had announced his retirement from International T20 cricket. As Kohli currently plays his 18th season of the IPL, the former Indian Captain continues to impress as he has managed to outclass all of the youngsters and currently sits second in the Orange Cap standings.