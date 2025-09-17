Virat Kohli Celebrates Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday With Heartfelt Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets India's Virat Kohli following the victory in the ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2024, at PM's official residence in New Delhi | Image: ANI

Team India ODI star Virat Kohli has extended well-wishes for the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his 75th birthday. The star Indian cricketer hailed the Prime Minister's efforts to elevate the Republic of India among the global superpowers as a new authoritative nation.

Wishes have been pouring in from all around the world for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. His visionary strategy towards the development of sports and their infrastructure has been commendable.

Virat Kohli Sends Warm Wishes To Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His 75th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a passionate supporter of Team India across all sports and is widely recognised for consistently acknowledging athletes for their efforts in their respective disciplines.

Over the years, PM Modi has backed the Indian Cricket Team and congratulated them for their title victories. The Prime Minister also hosted India's T20 World Cup-winning team at his residence and had a hearty interaction with them.

On Wednesday night, Virat Kohli took to social media to extend wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian ODI cricketer sought blessings for the PM's health and happiness and commended his efforts on uplifting India's stature among other countries over the years.

"Wishing our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday with the warmest wishes. May God bless you with good health and happiness always. Your efforts for our beautiful nation have put us on a very high pedestal among all the countries of the world. Jai Hind, Sir @narendramodi," Virat Kohli tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Lionel Messi Sends Signed Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Jersey to PM Narendra Modi on His 75th Birthday

Sports Fraternity Wishes PM Modi A Happy Birthday

Apart from Virat Kohli, former and active sportspersons of India also extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

From Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj, T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, the legendary Sachi Tendulkar, GM Viswanathan Anand, and double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker have wished the Indian Prime Minister a very happy birthday.